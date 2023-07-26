SBIT celebrates Graduation Day

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated Graduation Day on its campus here on Tuesday. The students who completed graduation in the year 2019-23 were participated in the programme.

District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissiner Adarsh Kumar Surabhi. College Chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna), secretary & correspondent Gundala Dhatri, principal G Raj Kumar and all the HoDs attended the programme.