  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

SBIT celebrates Graduation Day

District Collector VP Gautham distributing certificates to students at SBIT College in Khammam on Tuesday
x

District Collector VP Gautham distributing certificates to students at SBIT College in Khammam on Tuesday

Highlights

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated Graduation Day on its campus here on Tuesday. The students who completed...

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated Graduation Day on its campus here on Tuesday. The students who completed graduation in the year 2019-23 were participated in the programme.

District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissiner Adarsh Kumar Surabhi. College Chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna), secretary & correspondent Gundala Dhatri, principal G Raj Kumar and all the HoDs attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad