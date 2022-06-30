Sree Chaitanya scripts all-time record

Khammam: Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Inter students created all time record in the examinations. The college management congratulated the students who got State level ranks in the examinations.

The institutions chairman Mallampati Sridhar said that 13 students secured 467 marks in Jr. MPC, 50 students got 466 marks, 123 students secured 465 marks, 450 students got 460 marks.

In Junior Inters, the students got good marks.

In Jr. BIPC one student secured 438 marks, 12 students secured 435 marks, Sr. MPC five students secured 990 marks, 43 students secured 985 mars and in Sr. BIPC, one student secured 990 marks, 21 students 980 marks, he added.

The College Director M Sri Vidhya, Academic Director B Sai Geethika, DGM CH Chetan Madhur, Academic Dean NRSD Varma AGM CH Brahmam, G Prakash, G Gopalakrishna, and Principal and staff participated in the programme.