  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Sree Chaitanya scripts all-time record

Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Inter students along with teachers in Khammam on Wednesday
x

Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Inter students along with teachers in Khammam on Wednesday

Highlights

Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Inter students created all time record in the examinations. The college management congratulated the students who got State level ranks in the examinations.

Khammam: Sree Chaitanya Educational Institutions Inter students created all time record in the examinations. The college management congratulated the students who got State level ranks in the examinations.

The institutions chairman Mallampati Sridhar said that 13 students secured 467 marks in Jr. MPC, 50 students got 466 marks, 123 students secured 465 marks, 450 students got 460 marks.

In Junior Inters, the students got good marks.

In Jr. BIPC one student secured 438 marks, 12 students secured 435 marks, Sr. MPC five students secured 990 marks, 43 students secured 985 mars and in Sr. BIPC, one student secured 990 marks, 21 students 980 marks, he added.

The College Director M Sri Vidhya, Academic Director B Sai Geethika, DGM CH Chetan Madhur, Academic Dean NRSD Varma AGM CH Brahmam, G Prakash, G Gopalakrishna, and Principal and staff participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X