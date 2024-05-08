TDP to support BJP in Khammam

Khammam: “Thedistrict party has chosen to back BJP MP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao in accordance with the directives of the party central committee,” said TDP state Vice President and Khammam Parliament President Dr Vasireddy Ramanadham, ending all speculations about the TDP vote bank in Telangana.

On Tuesday, the TDP leaders, who had refrained from endorsing any Lok Sabha candidate in the district, made a statement to the media in the presence of the BJP candidate.

It may be recalled that all major political parties had visited the TDP party office here requesting for their support. However, each request was met with silence. Moreover, the party had already announced an alliance with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh long back, remaining silent on any affiliations in Telangana.

“The TDP vote bank plays a key role for helping candidates in winning in the district,” said Vasireddy. He claimed that as the party is an NDA affiliate, it is supporting BJP candidate, Rao in this election. Moreover, he requested party leaders to back the BJP candidate and help him in winning the election.

With only six days remaining for the polling day, the move comes at a strategically significant moment underscoring the efforts of the BJP in gaining an advantage in the region. Notably, a number of TDP and Jana Sena leaders participated in the meeting.