Telangana: Another unemployed youth dies over no job notifications from govt.

In yet another case, an umemployed youth from Khammam committed suicide after being depressed over no job notifications from Telangana government. The incident took place at Gangadevipadu of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district.



According to the victim's family members, Nageshwara Rao (29) had completed MA Economics in 2015 and had taken exam coaching in Hyderabad for two years to get a job in the government sector. Since then, Nageshwara Rao has been waiting for the announcement of job notification from the government. Nageshwara Rao is said to be in depression for a long time and resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night when he went out of home and consumed pesticide.

After he did not return for a long time, the family members launched a search and found him unconscious in village outskirts. He died in the mid way while being shifted to a hospital. Based on the complaint of family members, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.