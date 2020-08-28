Telangana: Coronavirus spreads via lift button in Khammam, 20 tests positive

Coronavirus in Telangana:

coronavirus in Khammam. All those have tested positive for the coronavirus in a span of two weeks and one succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. As many as 20 people who utilized the lift in an apartment test positive for thein. All those have tested positive for the coronavirus in a span of two weeks and one succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, a resident of the five-floor apartment near bypass crossroads in Khammam utilized the lift which triggered virus spread among other 20 residents of the apartment. The officials said that the people residing in the apartment except on the ground floor have spread the virus as all those on the ground floor tested negative.

The infected persons also said that they have not contacted any of the neighbours except using the lift. The officials sanitized the lift and the infected persons were advised to remain in home isolation. Fearing of the infection, the watchman family residing on the ground floor vacated the place.

On Thursday, Khammam reported 152 cases out of the total 2,795 positive cases across the state. The positive cases from Khammam include a family from Madhira among which seven tested positive. The officials said that around 806 tested positive from erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday. Meanwhile, 141 cases were reported on Friday from Khammam.