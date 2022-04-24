TRS Kamma leaders leap to Ajay's defence

Khammam: TRS Kamma corporators have denounced the remarks of opposition against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who belongs to their community. Mayor P Neeraja, corporators Karnati Krishna, R Karuna, M Lakshmi, Ch Lakshmi, P Rohini, M Shravani, P Srividya, Saripudi Ramadevi, N Koti and others accused Congress and BJP of preventing Kammas' development by politicising a non-issue.

Congress leaders Renuka Chowdary and A Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost their minds and made personal remarks against him. Revanth Reddy, unable to face Ajay Kumar politically, leveled false allegations regarding the medical college, they said. Congress and BJP leaders should stop politicising BJP activist S Sai Ganesh's death, they demanded.

Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao accused the Congress and the BJP leaders of seeking to thwart development of Kammas by indulging in cheap politics.

The opposition plotted to stall IT Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Khammam to launch several development works. Had the IT Minister visited Khammam, the city would have got more development projects. The Congress and BJP leaders were not able to digest the development that Khammam was witnessing in the TRS regime, Rao said.