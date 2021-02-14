Vanajeevi Ramaiah hospitalised in Khammam

Khammam :Padmasri awardee Daripally Ramaiah (78), who is well-known as Vanajeevi, has been hospitalised on Saturday morning in a Khammam hospital after he complained about uneasiness while breathing. However, he was later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. According to family members, he is suffering from heart-related issues and was operated 10 years ago.

At present his health condition is stable. Ramaiah, a tree lover, has planted more than 1 crore plants at various places across the district by spending from his pocket. In recognition of his contribution, the Union government bestowed him with Padmasri award in 2017. He has a wife, three sons and a daughter. Many environment lovers expressed their concern about his health condition.

