Wyra: Mandanlal fails to garner support

Wyra (Khammam) : In a surprising turn of events, the BRS candidate for the Wyra Assembly, former MLA Mandanlal, faced a setback as he struggled to resonate with voters and party leaders alike. The discontent within the party ranks came to a head when several leaders, displeased with Mandanlal’s approach, defected to the Congress party in a ceremony attended by Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday. BRS chief KCR’s deliberate choice of Mandanlal over sitting MLA L Ramulu Naik did not yield the anticipated results, with Mandanlal failing to inspire confidence among both voters and leaders in the constituency.

Recent additions to the party leadership acknowledged a decline in the party’s influence within the constituency, providing an opportunity for the Congress MLA Ramdas Naik to capitalise on the situation. Naik intensified his campaign, gaining traction and sympathy from voters across the constituency. Despite Mandanlal’s political experience and past success as an MLA, he struggled to effectively convey BRS schemes, manifestos, and development initiatives during his campaign. A senior BRS leader, on condition of anonymity, noted that Mandanlal’s inability to coordinate and articulate the party’s vision diminished their chances of victory in the constituency.