Yadadri Narasimha dons Matsyavatara

Yaadri: During the ongoing Brahmotsavams at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple, Pancharatra Agama rituals are being performed according to Shastras. As part of the festivities, on the third day on Thursday morning, after performing regular pujas, nitya purnahuti and worship at the temple, at 9 o'clock a service ceremony was held in the form of Matsyavatara and a procession was taken out in the streets of the main temple, Tiru Madha.

At the Venchepu Mandapam in front of the West Rajagopuram, Shri swamy performed the Matsyavatara Seva and Vedic mantras were recited by acharyas and rutviks.

Amid Sannai Melam, Bhaja Bhajantris and chanting of recitations by Vedic scholars, the Lord in Matsyavatara was taken out in a process through the streets of Tirumadha where the devotees had the darshan of the lord. At 7 pm, after the end of the regular pujas, Sri Narasimha Swamy appeared to the devotees on the Sesha Vahanam.

Nallantheegal Lakshminarasimhacharya, the chief priest of the temple, explained to the devotees the uniqueness of Matsyavatara and Sesha Vahana service. Temple EO Geetha Reddy, hereditary trustee B Narsimhamurthy, temple officials and priests participated in the ceremonies.