Cybercrime awareness essential, urges collector

Mahabubnagar: District Collector Khushboo Gupta has urged people to remain vigilant against cybercrimes and prioritise the security of their information. A cybercrime awareness programme was organised here on Saturday through the coordination of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the Mahabubnagar district police.

The Collector advised people to exercise caution while using smartphones, internet banking, credit and debit cards, and social media platforms. She urged them not to share Aadhaar and PAN details, bank account information, passwords or OTPs with others. People were also advised against clicking suspicious links or downloading applications from untrusted sources.

Warning against digital arrest scams, she said cybercriminals often impersonate government officials and senior officers, threaten victims and pressure them into transferring money. She advised people to verify the authenticity of suspicious calls before responding.

Meanwhile, district SP Janaki added cybercriminals exploit people’s fear, greed and lack of awareness to cheat them. She advised victims to report cyber fraud by calling the 1930 cybercrime helpline. She cautioned people against downloading random APK files and urged them to use strong passwords for their accounts.

The SP stressed the importance of parental supervision of children using social media platforms. She urged parents and teachers to educate children about cyberbullying, interactions with strangers online and inappropriate content.