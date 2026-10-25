Assam Police apprehends 25 suspected infiltrators: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam Police apprehended 25 suspected illegal infiltrators attempting to enter India through the international border and turned them back to their place of origin, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, reiterating the state government's commitment to preventing illegal infiltration.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, CM Sarma praised the Assam Police for the operation and highlighted the coordination between the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in maintaining vigilance along the border.

"In a happy hunting by the boys of @assampolice last night, 25 illegal infiltrators who were trying to cross over to India were apprehended red handed and turned back to their origin," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the BSF and Assam Police remained alert along the borders, with a firm resolve to prevent unauthorised entry into the country.

The latest operation comes amid an intensified crackdown by the Assam government against suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, with authorities stepping up border surveillance, identity verification and action against people allegedly residing in the state without valid documents.

Chief Minister Sarma has repeatedly said that the state government is committed to making Assam free of illegal infiltration, citing concerns over border security, demographic changes and the protection of the state's identity.

In recent months, Assam Police have conducted several operations against suspected foreign nationals.

In September, the police detained 27 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and minors, in separate operations in Guwahati and Rangiya after they allegedly failed to produce documents establishing their legal status in India.

Authorities said further action would follow the prescribed process.

The state has also intensified action against suspected illegal immigrants found staying in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

On October 19, Chief Minister Sarma announced that police had apprehended 24 foreign nationals from different homestays following specific information.

Assam shares an international border with Bangladesh, making border management a key security priority for the state.

The BSF is responsible for guarding the international border, while Assam Police conduct operations and investigations to identify suspected illegal entrants.

The latest operation reinforces the state government's stated policy of maintaining strict vigilance against unauthorised cross-border movement.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, did not disclose the location of Saturday's operation or provide details about the identities of the 25 individuals.