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KIMS Saveera treats severe clot
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Anantapur: Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, saved a 60-year-old woman suffering from a severe heart attack caused by a massive blood clot blocking her enlarged coronary artery.
The patient, R Annapurna of Guntakal, was diagnosed with an inferior wall myocardial infarction. After conventional balloon angioplasty failed to clear the extensive clot, Dr Spandana Komma’s team deployed the advanced CATRx-Penumbra mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system.
The procedure successfully extracted the clot, restored normal blood flow, and allowed two stents to be safely deployed, enabling the patient to recover fully and be discharged safely.
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