Youth must stay away from drugs: DK Aruna

Mahabubnagar: Member of Parliament DK Aruna called upon students and youth to stay away from alcohol and drugs, warning that substance abuse causes damage to individuals and families. She was speaking at the ‘Yuva Samvad – Nasha Mukt Bharat’ programme organised by Udbhav Seva Sansad in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

As part of the event, university students performed a drama highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and promoting the message of a drug-free India.

Aruna termed youth as the future of the country and urged them to remain vigilant against the growing threat of substance abuse. She alleged that drugs were being supplied from foreign countries with Indian youth as a target, while drug trafficking networks were targeting schools and colleges.

She observed that drug abuse could cause social damage and urged people to take responsibility for helping those affected by addiction by facilitating their rehabilitation at appropriate centres.

Referring to films, she said that older movies often conveyed social messages, whereas some contemporary films focused more on crime and smuggling. She called for collective efforts to achieve the goal of a drug-free India. Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor Srinivas, Corporator Kiran Kumar Reddy, My Bharat in-charge Kota Naik, students and others attended the programme.