Campaign ban for urban polls begins 5 pm today

Nellore: District Collector and District Election Officer Himanshu Shukla has announced that campaigning for urban local body elections scheduled on November 1 must stop 48 hours before polling ends, as directed by the State Election Commission.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said campaigning is prohibited from 5 pm on Friday (October 30), since polling concludes at 5 pm on November 1. The restriction is enforced under Section 600 of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, and Section 343-C of Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965.

Political parties and candidates have been advised to make links to social media advertisements private once the deadline takes effect. The SEC has directed that party leaders, workers, supporters and others, who are not voters in the respective urban local body areas must leave immediately after the campaign period ends.