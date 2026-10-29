Ensure better marketing facilities under AgriStack drive
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed officials to strengthen marketing facilities so that farmers shifting their produce to markets can secure timely and better returns. On Wednesday, he chaired the district-level Task Force meeting on AgriStack programme, focusing on integration of digital agricultural data and improved market access.
District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani outlined the programme’s objectives, implementation mechanism and potential benefits for farmers. She stressed the need to integrate data from various agriculture-related departments and leverage digital technology to deliver efficient services.
Officials discussed key issues, including data quality, farmer identification, implementation of government schemes, crop insurance and innovative digital solutions.
The Collector emphasised building comprehensive agricultural databases covering regions, individual farmers and crops across the district. He instructed officials to link farmers with organised retailers to expand market access and improve returns. Shukla called for focused efforts to create better marketing opportunities for major local produce such as pulses, vegetables, fruits and groundnuts.
He also directed the identification of opportunities in agricultural processing, value addition and market linkages, along with preparation of a clear action plan. Officials were asked to pinpoint actual challenges faced by farmers and formulate practical, data-driven proposals that deliver tangible benefits to the farming community.
Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu and officials from various departments were present.
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