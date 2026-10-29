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Ensure better marketing facilities under AgriStack drive

District Collector Himanshu Shukla
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District Collector Himanshu Shukla 

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Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed officials to strengthen marketing facilities so that farmers shifting their produce to markets can secure timely and better returns. On Wednesday, he chaired the district-level Task Force meeting on AgriStack programme, focusing on integration of digital agricultural data and improved market access.

District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani outlined the programme’s objectives, implementation mechanism and potential benefits for farmers. She stressed the need to integrate data from various agriculture-related departments and leverage digital technology to deliver efficient services.

Officials discussed key issues, including data quality, farmer identification, implementation of government schemes, crop insurance and innovative digital solutions.

The Collector emphasised building comprehensive agricultural databases covering regions, individual farmers and crops across the district. He instructed officials to link farmers with organised retailers to expand market access and improve returns. Shukla called for focused efforts to create better marketing opportunities for major local produce such as pulses, vegetables, fruits and groundnuts.

He also directed the identification of opportunities in agricultural processing, value addition and market linkages, along with preparation of a clear action plan. Officials were asked to pinpoint actual challenges faced by farmers and formulate practical, data-driven proposals that deliver tangible benefits to the farming community.

Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu and officials from various departments were present.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Himanshu ShuklaAgriStack Programme NelloreDigital Agriculture APMarket Access for FarmersNellore Agriculture Department
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