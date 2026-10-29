Avengers: Doomsday gets special Diwali surprise for fans in India

Marvel fans in India are celebrating Diwali to the fullest thanks to Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans who shared some exciting festive greetings ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will be released in theatres in India on December 17th, 2026, just one day before its US release.

In a special video message shared online via Marvel India, the actors wished fans in India a joyous Diwali. Downey Jr., playing Doctor Doom, and Chris Evans playing Steve Rogers have also teased what we can expect from the new movie. Both have hinted that this could be a darker time for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Doomsday sees heroes from three different universes unite to face an unrelenting threat to existence. The movie, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, features a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh.Avengers: Doomsday, produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, promises to be a huge cinema release. It will be shown in Premium formats including Infinity Vision. With such a star-studded cast, inter-universe plot and returning characters, fans across the globe are excited for Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will be released in India earlier than the US.