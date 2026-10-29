Kriti Sanon stuns in black lehenga

Actress Kriti Sanon has been making headlines after Cocktail 2 that has made it to global box office crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. This has added another feather to her cap.

Recently, Kriti turned heads in an ethnic look in the couture collection of designer Abhinav Mishra’s Into The Wild 2026. She looked mesmerising in a black lehenga, adorned with mirror work and hand embroidery. She paired it with a see-through sequin cape. Kriti completed the look with a bold choker and loose flowing hair. She is currently busy with her upcoming film which is a horror film that will be produced by Maddock Films. The film will be her ninth film with the production house. She is yet to share any details about the title and release of the film. Kriti is keeping a balance between commercial projects and diverse roles with Cocktail 2 hitting the 100 crore milestone and a new horror film in the pipeline.