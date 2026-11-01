Creating disorder on streets to manufacture atmosphere of negativity: CM Yogi on INDIA bloc’s mega stir

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday labelled the anti-CEC protests in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan as “anti-farmer and anti-women”, suggesting that the demonstration by the Opposition parties was a deliberate attempt to create a “manufactured atmosphere” of negativity against the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at the congregation of opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that this was a gathering of entities who harbour resentment against the poor people and claimed that they took to the streets as part of a thought-out conspiracy to malign the good work under the Modi government.

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks come close on the heels of the INDIA bloc’s massive protests at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, against the ‘arbitrary’ functioning of the Election Commission and the alleged vote theft.

"Those who were corrupt are now facing difficulties. That is why they are creating disorder on the streets and trying to build an atmosphere against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would like to tell you all that this atmosphere is not against Modi ji; this is against the poor, whose lives Modi has worked to improve,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur.

Further, the CM said, “Those creating this disorder are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-youth and opposed to India's security. They supported Naxalism, terrorism and separatism."

He also called upon the people to stand up in staving off the conspiracy to destabilise the government.

“When the country will celebrate its centenary in some years, these conspirators and anarchists must not be given free rein. Common people must stand up to expose their conspiracy and stop them from furthering their divisive and malicious propaganda,” he said, appealing to people.

Yogi Adityanath further remarked that this was the reason that he came to pay tribute to the bravery and martyrdom of Chauri Chaura revolutionaries.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid homage to the sacrifices, valour, and martyrdom of the revolutionaries of Chauri Chaura on the 102nd anniversary and lauded their role in securing India’s Independence from British rule.

He announced the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 84 public welfare projects, including a rail overbridge on Chauri Chaura-Bhopa Bazaar-Munderwa Bazaar-Sonbarsa Road, costing more than Rs 287 crore, in the Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency.



