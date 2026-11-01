Delhi Deploys 10,000 Security Personnel, 250 Cameras Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally Against CEC

The Opposition INDIA bloc is preparing for a huge security operation in the Indian capital as it is holding a protest meeting on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan against the alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

More than 10,000 police and paramilitary forces will be deployed at the venue and across all the central areas and nearly 250 high-definition, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be monitoring the venue and surrounding areas. People from all over the states are expected to be seen at a march from Minto Road-Connaught place junction.

Police brace for 50,000 people to attend

The Ramlila Maidan can host approximately 50,000 people and hence, in that scenario, the Delhi Police had taken the security measures. But opposition parties have said that nearly one million people can be mobilised in the mobilisation.

Police officials said the march would be allowed to be facilitated, but there is no formal request from organisers for permission to march. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the police was in touch with the organisers to ensure the event goes on smoothly.

There are around 3,000 officers from Delhi Police and 7,000 personnel of the paramilitary forces, who will be deployed along the road and at the venue. Another 10 companies are on standby.

The ground has been divided into eight areas and 14 zones, which are looked after by senior police officers. There will also be use of drones, as well as cameras which are to be strapped to the body and anti-riot gear.

Central Delhi has been cordoned off and movement of people has been limited.The traffic in the central area of the city is restricted and the area is cordoned off.

The march, which is named 'Chalo Dilli', will start from around Minto Road Bridge and will move down Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Chaman Lal Marg till it reaches Ramlila Maidan.

All the roads will be barricaded and guarded to block protesters from entering the restricted areas such as Jantar Mantar. There is one gate that is set up for emergency evacuation of senior leaders.

The traffic will be identified as a restriction from 10am to 5pm and the diversions will take place at 10 locations. It is expected that roads like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Daryaganj and Barakhamba Road will be impacted.

The buses of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be operating on the designated routes and an emergency route would be available for ambulance services to reach LNJP and GB Pant hospitals. Commuters are recommended to use the Metro.

Opposition calls for symbolic public impeachment of CEC

The leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday staged a symbolic 'public impeachment' of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of his Sunday rally.

A resolution accusing Kumar of being a member of an alleged conspiracy to sway national and state elections was read out by Kharge. Opposition leaders called upon him to be held accountable and put on trial.

The event was presided over by the former Lok Sabha Chairman Meira Kumar and attended by the opposition MPs, activists, political leaders and civil society. They were Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party president Dharmendra Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.

The BJP criticized the proceedings, saying the Opposition was failing to respect the Constitution and scoffing the Parliament and democracy. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra too had unleashed a barrage on Rahul Gandhi regarding the protest.

INDIA Bloc will hold a meeting with President Murmu

The protests aimed at the SIR have been called by the Opposition 15 days after the protests against the Election Commission. The leaders of the INDIA bloc have announced that they will show the President of the country, Droupadi Murmu, the "proof" of electoral irregularities and keep up the agitation in various states.

Students, farmers, workers and traders are being called by Rahul Gandhi to join the march. Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that all the trains were cancelled and buses of party activists were blocked in Telangana, however the BJP has debunked it.

The allegations against Gandhi were discussed in a special session of Parliament that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had invited, he said he was working on making a "street scene" out of the allegations.

The protest comes as a fresh measure by the central government against the protest in the city, which led to the de-notification of the city's Jantar Mantar as a protest ground on 12 October. The other venues of Ramlila Maidan—Burari Ground and CBD Ground were later announced.

Meanwhile, traders in the area have voiced worry over disruption of business, especially as the rally comes on the eve of Diwali on the final Sunday. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also started a petition against the regular protest in the heart of the city.