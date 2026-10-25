Families suspect spurious liquor, officials deny

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The deaths of as many as 13 people in the Chandana area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district within 20 have led to conflicting claims, with bereaved families alleging a link to spurious alcohol consumption. The local administration, however, has attributed the deaths to other causes. The deaths occurred between September 27 and October 16 in Chandana and Binjana villages. Nine people died in Chandana, around five kilometres from the district headquarters, while four deaths were reported in neighbouring Binjana. Most victims were labourers. Families of 10 deceased persons claimed that their relatives died after consuming liquor. Some allegedly lost their eyesight before dying.

The Opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh are demanding an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to IANS, family members of some of the deceased said the victims had consumed alcohol before falling ill. However, the allegations have not been established, and the administration has denied that the deaths were caused by poisonous liquor.

A family member of one of the deceased said Rahul, Deepak and Prakash had consumed alcohol before they fell ill at their workplace.

“There has been an incident involving alcohol. Rahul, Deepak and Prakash had consumed alcohol. After drinking, they did not return home. They felt uneasy at the place where they worked. They were taken to the hospital, where they died. All three died together,” the family member told IANS.

Ramchandra Parmar, whose son Rahul Parmar died, also alleged that his son’s condition deteriorated after consuming alcohol.

Rahul’s wife, Kavita Parmar, said her husband had consumed alcohol before his death and demanded that the liquor shop in the village be closed.

The accounts provided by the families reflect their allegations and do not independently establish the cause of death.

Dewas Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Sharma said around 10 deaths had been reported in the Chandana area over the past few days but denied any link to poisonous liquor.

“None of the deaths occurred due to poisonous liquor. The deaths were due to natural causes,” Sharma said.

The issue also drew a political response, with Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleging that the state government had failed to curb the illegal liquor trade.

He also questioned the lack of action against Excise Commissioner Deepak Saxena and other senior officials.