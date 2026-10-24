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Most Infiltrators In UP are From Uttarakhand: Akhilesh Yadav

In Short

The controversy arose following the remarks made by BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who at a press conference on Saturday said the INDIA bloc wants to protect the infiltrators, not democracy.

A war of words has broken out between the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.
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A war of words has broken out between the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.

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A war of words has broken out between the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The controversy arose following the remarks made by BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who at a press conference on Saturday said the INDIA bloc wants to protect the infiltrators, not democracy.

Reacting to this, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, speaking to the media, said that the "most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand." This drew a strong response from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who accused Akhilesh of insulting the people of the Himalayan State.

Akhilesh said, "The people who are saying this themselves are infiltrators... Most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand. One has to define infiltrators... The term infiltrators will not weaken the 'Hindustaniyat'. They are making efforts to end 'Hindustaniyat'. They have made a mockery of faith and devotion..."

Taking to X, the Uttarakhand CM said that the statement made by the SP chief was an insult to the state’s identity, history and sacrifices. He said "Uttarakhand is both the Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi. This sacred soil has given the nation numerous saints, soldiers, and individuals devoted to national service. Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators, is an insult to the pride of the Devbhoomi and to our struggles," CM Dhami said.

He asked Akhilesh to recall the Tiraha incident of 1994 when his father, as the then CM of UP, had fired upon the activists who demanded a separate state.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also invoked the Rampur Tiraha Muzaffarnagar incident of 1994, when activists demanding a separate Uttarakhand state were fired upon during the tenure of then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He said Akhilesh might have forgotten the incident but not the people of Uttarakhand. Today, the son of Mulayam Singh was calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators. People of Devabhoomi will never forget their struggles and sacrifices, he added.

Dhami also asked the Congress party, which is an ally of SP, to make its stand clear and state if it endorses the views of SP on the people of Uttarakhand.

"Does the Congress support this statement from its political ally, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji? Is calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators acceptable to the Congress? The Congress must answer the people of this Devbhoomi," the Chief Minister said.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Akhilesh YadavPushkar Singh DhamiSamajwadi PartyUttarakhand PoliticsInfiltrators Controversy
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