Jamia shifts classes online amid 13th day of protest

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday announced that all classes have been shifted to online mode with immediate effect until further notice as a "precautionary measure" as the students continue to protest for the 13th day, demanding restoration of their Jamia Milia Islamia Students' Union.

Several students have been on hunger strike, demanding restoration of Jamia Milia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the University's Chief Proctor over "crackdown" on protestors.

Speaking to IANS, a protesting student said Saturday marked the 13th day of their hunger strike, adding that their demand for the restoration of the student union remained unchanged.

The student claimed that the union had been neglected for nearly 20 years and that no elections had been held on campus since 2006.

“Restoring the student union is essential on campus because it is our democratic right,” the student said, adding that several political leaders had visited the protesters.

The student emphasised that the agitation was not directed against any particular political party but was focussed on securing the restoration of the union. The protesters, the student added, remained open to anyone willing to support their demand.

In a statement, the University said, "In view of the ongoing situation and in order to ensure the safety and security of bonafide students in the University Campus, the Competent Authority, JMI, has decided to conduct classes of all courses of the University through online mode with immediate effect until further notice."

"The above decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of bonafide students while safeguarding their academic interests and ensuring continuity in the teaching-learning process without any undue disruption," it added.

The University further directed the Deans/Heads/Directors and faculty members as well as all the students, to adhere to the online class schedule and ensure regular participation in academic activities.

"All faculty members are requested to make the necessary arrangements for conducting classes through online platforms and to provide students with the required academic support and learning materials. Any further instructions or updates in this regard shall be communicated through the official process of the University," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the University's administration has started "assaulting" the students amid the negotiations.

"The hunger strikers and the protest site are being attacked. This reveals the most brutal face of the Jamia administration. Furthermore, the University has been shifted to online mode," the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement.