PM hails Team ISRO for successful launch of NVS-03

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 and said the mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, the country's indigenous satellite navigation system.

Modi also said that equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit the people.