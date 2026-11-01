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PM hails Team ISRO for successful launch of NVS-03

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Modi also said that equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 and said the mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, the country's indigenous satellite navigation system.

Modi also said that equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit the people.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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