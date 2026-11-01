Telangana Govt sanctions funds to provide drinking water in districts

Hyderabad: Amid El Nino conditions, the state government has announced the sanction of special funds to all districts to address the impending drinking water crisis. Each district would get Rs one crore to revive traditional water resources, mainly hand pumps , rural drinking water supply schemes by exploiting local water resources and other alternative arrangements. Rs 120 crore has been allocated to 4 districts to develop alternative water supply in view of water levels in Singur reservoir touching almost zero.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said that the government has approved Rs 120 crore to address alternative drinking water requirements in the Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad districts (linked to the Singur project), and Rs 1 crore each for other districts to meet immediate needs. She directed officials to expedite the necessary alternative arrangements and ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of drinking water to the public. On Saturday morning, Minister Seethakka held a teleconference with engineers from ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ and the Public Health Department to review the drinking water supply situation across the state and discuss the implementation of alternative arrangements in light of the El Niño conditions. She suggested utilising local resources, rent borewells where necessary, and arrange for water supply via tankers. The Minister also asked the authorities to take up awareness campaigns focusing on water conservation and the impact of El Niño at the village level. The officials were also directed to continuously monitor water storage levels in reservoirs and strictly adhere to government guidelines.

The Minister also advised officials to take measures to facilitate groundwater recharge using rainwater, following recent rainfall in areas including Hyderabad, Medchal, Khammam, and Yadadri districts.