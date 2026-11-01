3 per cent DA hike for govt employees, teachers, pensioners

Chennai: In a major festive boon for Tamil Nadu government employees, teachers and pensioners, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance effective from July 1, 2026, the government announced on Saturday. The DA will be increased from the existing 60 percent to 63 percent ahead of this Diwali.

With this 3 percent increase, approximately 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners will benefit. This revision will incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,858 crore for the state exchequer. The government will allocate the necessary additional funds keeping in mind the welfare of its workforce and retirees.

“The timely announcement will enable government employees, teachers, and pensioners to celebrate the upcoming Diwali festival with joy,” a release stated. It said the Chief Minister has been designing and executing various welfare schemes focused on public well-being. Government employees and teachers play a pivotal role in formulating and effectively implementing these initiatives. “Prioritising their welfare, the Chief Minister compassionately reviewed the recent decision of the Union Government, which raised the DA for central government employees from 60 percent to 63 percent effective July 1, 2026,” the release said. Following this review, the CM ordered a matching revision to ensure that the state government employees and teachers also reap the benefits.