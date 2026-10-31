Rail pass holders can upgrade travel class on premium trains

New Delhi: The Railway Board has clarified that train pass holders can travel in a higher-than-entitled class of premium trains such as Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express by paying the applicable fare difference.

The issue of permitting travel in a higher class of Rajdhani/Duronto/Shatabdi Express type trains on Privilege Passes (PP)/Post Retirement Complimentary Passes (PRCP) and Widow Passes (WP) was under consideration with the Railway Board.

The Railway Servants (Pass) Rules, 1986 deal with free and concessional train travel for railway employees, their families, and dependents.