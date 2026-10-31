Arab parties hold key as Netanyahu bloc falls short by 8 seats

Tel Aviv: Israel’s parliamentary election has left government formation uncertain, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc falling short of a majority and allegations of electoral fraud and foreign interference drawing pushback from election officials and the Shin Bet security agency.

Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament, while the opposition bloc secured 48. The two Arab-led parties won the remaining 19 seats, according to the final tally published by the Central Elections Committee (CEC) early Friday.

The opposition bloc comprises Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party with 21 seats, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party with 12, Yair Golan’s Democrats with eight and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with seven.