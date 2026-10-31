SC averse to unauthorised use of court proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to incorporate measures for taking action against those violating its interim restrictions on the unauthorised use and commercial exploitation of audio-video recordings of judicial proceedings into the proposed policy framework.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure compliance with the interim directions issued by the apex court in July this year.

"The MeitY is directed to ensure the compliance of interim directions... Necessary measures for taking action against those who fail to comply with the directions will also be incorporated in the policy regime," the CJI Kant-led Bench ordered.

The directions came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that the Centre was considering suggestions received from various High Courts and members of the legal fraternity for formulating a policy to regulate the use of recordings of judicial proceedings.