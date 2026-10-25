YouTuber's communal remarks: Kerala BJP chief cautions CM Satheesan over 'selective secularism'

New Delhi: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday backed Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's condemnation of a YouTuber's alleged communal remarks against a cafe, while cautioning the CM against adopting "selective secularism" and instead urging for equal respect of all Malayalees, whether Hindus, Christians or Muslims.

Earlier, the Fort Kochi police in Kerala registered a case against vlogger Amrit Singh Darren over communal remarks he made in an Instagram video about Kashi Art Cafe.

In a post on X, Rajeev Chandrasekhar underlined that Kerala is for all Malayalees.

"Malayalees alone will decide the present & future of Keralam. Our food, our culture, our celebrations. Keralam is part of India. Every Malayalee is an also an Indian," he asserted.

Previously, Kerala CM Satheesan had stated in a post on 'X' that communal hatred has no place in the state.

"The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable. A case has been registered, and the law will take its course," he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement, the BJP chief said, "I agree with CMs sentiment in his post. However legitimate questions arise about political culture that is developing in Keralam."

Chandrasekhar raised several questions, asking, "Why do some people glorify Jinnah - a man who divided of India on basis of religions? Why do some politicians justify, defend and encourage proscribed Terror organisations like Hamas and their violence? Why do political parties like Cong and CPM have political alliances with avowed anti-secular, anti-constitution orgnasations like JamaatEIslami ?"

Further, the BJP leader blamed the Congress and CPI(M) for giving a "free pass" to people displaying "insentive behaviour" towards the state.

"As much as CM Satheesan twists and turns in the political wind to justify this destructive political culture, let this be clear - the only reason some people think they can get away with insults and insensitive behavior (Dont forget this cafe is named after Kashi - the holy hindu city) is because they get a free-pass (encouragement) from Congress or CPM for this," he said.

"Imagine Kerala CM's tweet and response if someone opens a restaurant named after a Muslim holy city and served Pork ? He will find himself being an Ex-CM or fleeing for his life or both," he remarked.

Chandrasekhar claimed that he was "abused" and "targeted" by former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for speaking against Hamas radicalisation efforts in Kerala.

He emphasised that Article 19 of the Constitution, which grants the right to free speech and expression, applies to every Indian.

"Art 19(2) restrictions to free speech apply to every Indian," he added.

Moreover, the Kerala BJP chief "advised" CM Satheesan to "ensure sensitivity and respect to ALL Malayalees equally. Hindus, Christians and Muslims".

"Do not encourage anti-India, anti-Hindu insults/discourse/actions/sentiment like Jinnah worship. In that you will have our support," he stated.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar cautioned the Chief Minister, saying, "Selective secularism and selective talk of communal harmony will make you like every other fake politician before you. And we will resist it. Fully. Everytime."