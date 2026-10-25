Mulugu Congress in Turmoil as Miller Association Poll Nears

WARANGAL: The arrest of former Rice Miller Association president Badam Praveen by CB-CID officials has triggered a political stir in Mulugu district, especially as the association elections approach.

According to information, Praveen, along with Enagandula Mohan, Harinatham and Raghotham, was taken into custody on Sunday morning on the National Highway near Jakaram. Officials had reportedly been searching for Praveen for the past four days. However, the case in connection with which the action was taken and the circumstances leading to the arrest are yet to be officially disclosed.

The development has gained political significance as the Rice Miller Association has 52 members, of whom about 15 are said to belong to Praveen’s group. With the elections nearing, attention is now on whether his arrest will alter the poll equations and the strategies of candidates.

Praveen’s supporters are reportedly alleging that an attempt is being made to weaken their group ahead of the elections. There is also talk that internal differences within the Congress may be behind the development. However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and clarity is expected only after officials reveal the facts.

Recently, officials of the Civil Supplies Department had conducted inspections at mills owned by Praveen. The subsequent CB-CID action has raised questions over whether the two developments are connected or relate to separate cases.

With the association elections, Praveen’s arrest and the reported internal Congress differences becoming major talking points in Mulugu, further developments are being closely watched. An official statement from the CB-CID and changes in the election process are expected to be crucial in the coming days.