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RTC Conductor Seriously Injured After Dispute With Passenger in Aswapuram

In Short

An RTC bus conductor sustained a serious leg injury after an alleged dispute with a woman passenger escalated into a physical altercation in Aswapuram mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

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KOTHAGUDEM: An RTC bus conductor sustained serious injuries after a dispute with a woman passenger allegedly escalated into a physical altercation in the Mittagudem area of Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the argument reportedly began when the woman passenger handed over Rs 100 for a half ticket for her son and asked for the balance. A heated exchange followed between the passenger and the conductor.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly pushed the conductor out of the bus. He reportedly fell under the wheels of the RTC bus, resulting in a serious leg injury.

The injured conductor was shifted by a 108 ambulance to the hospital in Bhadrachalam for treatment.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

PV Satyanarayana
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

PV Satyanarayana

PV Satyanarayana[email protected]

P.V.Satyanarayana is a journalist with an experience of 20years. PV Satyanarayans has completed his post-graduation in MSc (Mathematics) from Allahabad University. Interested in writing *Feature Stories and political stories Hobbies: Reading Newspapers and listening to songs.

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Aswapuram RTC IncidentRTC Bus Conductor InjuredBhadradri Kothagudem NewsPassenger Conductor DisputeTelangana Road Transport News
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