BJP sees ‘saffron tsunami’ in Telangana: Dharmapuri

Nizamabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has asserted that his party is working actively in Telangana and will sweep the 2028 Assembly elections, forming the government independently. Addressing a press conference in Nizamabad, he dismissed speculation that the BJP had gone quiet in the state.

Arvind alleged that the Congress and BRS were exploring a secret political understanding, claiming that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was the main obstacle to a possible alliance. He also alleged dissatisfaction within the Congress high command over the Chief Minister.

Targeting the previous BRS government, Arvind accused its leaders of large-scale corruption linked to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He further criticised BRS’s social media campaigns and mocked working president K.T. Rama Rao over his beard, saying it would not help him become Chief Minister. Arvind ruled out electoral alliances, insisting that the BJP would contest alone. He also predicted that internal conflicts would eventually weaken the ruling Congress in Telangana.