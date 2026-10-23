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Census training focuses on efficient field operations
In Short
Chief Planning Officer Guruvaiah, ZillaParishad CEO Lakshminarayana, District Panchayat Officer Bikshapathi and other officials attended the programme.
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) YuvrajMarmat has emphasised the crucial role of Charge Officers in ensuring the successful conduct of census operations.
He was speaking at a training programme for Tahsildars, MandalParishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and Municipal Commissioners at the Integrated District Collectorate complex on Thursday. Kagaznagar Sub-Collector HarshaChoudhary also attended the programme. Marmat said Tahsildars, MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners would serve as Charge Officers and must thoroughly understand all aspects of the census. He urged them to ensure smooth and systematic implementation of the process. He explained that the census, conducted once every decade, would take place in two phases: house listing and housing census, followed by population enumeration. He advised officials to pay attention to trainers’ instructions and record important points.
Chief Planning Officer Guruvaiah, ZillaParishad CEO Lakshminarayana, District Panchayat Officer Bikshapathi and other officials attended the programme.
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