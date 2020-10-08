Nizamabad MLC bypoll: 24 voters test positive for coronavirus

All the arrangements have been made for the MLC by-election of Nizamabad tomorrow. The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared on October 12.

There are around 824 registered voters in the by-election for Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC constituency of which 24 of them tested positive recently. However, all the 24, elected representatives of local bodies are given an opportunity to vote from 4 pm to 5 pm through postal ballot.

On the other hand, masks and sanitizers were made available at the polling centres.

Former MP Kavitha from TRS party along with V Subhash Reddy from Congress and P Laxminarayana from BJP are in the poll fray. Of the total 824 voters, 505 voters are from the TRS party, 140 are from Congress, 84 from BJP, 28 from AIMIM and 66 are independents which is very likely for the TRS party to win in the by-elections.

The by-election for Nizamabad has been announced after the sitting member R Bhoopati Reddy was disqualified for floating to another party. The election was supposed to be held in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.