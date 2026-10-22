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Police martyrs remembered for their sacrifices in Nizamabad
In Short
The dignitaries laid wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial and observed a two-minute silence.
Nizamabad: DistrictCollector Ila Tripathi and Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya paid tributes to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at Police Martyrs Commemoration Day celebrations held at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday.
The dignitaries laid wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial and observed a two-minute silence. Tripathi praised police personnel for protecting law and order, ensuring women’s safety and rescuing missing children.
She assured administrative support to martyrs’ families and promised to expedite compassionate appointments.
Sai Chaitanya said 154 police personnel had died on duty nationwide this year, while 21 personnel had sacrificed their lives within the Nizamabad Commissionerate jurisdiction since 1986.
He said house sites had been allotted to 11 families, with efforts under way to secure plots for the remaining 10. He also announced dedicated grievance redressal support for the families.
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