YSRCP conducts election campaign in Jegurupadu

Rajamahendravaram: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted an extensive election campaign in Jegurupadu village of Kadiam mandal under the leadership of mandal party president Yadala Stalin.

YSRCP district president and constituency coordinator Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna attended the campaign as the chief guest. He toured various areas of the village and appealed to voters to cast their votes for the party’s candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Venugopalakrishna urged voters to support ZPTC candidate Kothapalli Naga Shivaji and MPTC candidates Varasala Purnalatha and Garagaparthi Revathi Sindhu by voting for the party’s fan symbol and ensuring their victory with a huge majority.

Party leaders and activists Akula Sudhakar, Nagireddy Mohan, Shutter Basha, Hameed Basha, Ibrahim Basha, Kolli Nani, Saka Kiran and Balla Annavaram, among others, participated in the campaign.