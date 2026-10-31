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YSRCP conducts election campaign in Jegurupadu

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YSRCP district president and constituency coordinator Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna attended the campaign as the chief guest.

YSRCP district president Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna participating in an election campaign at Jegurupadu village on Friday
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YSRCP district president Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna participating in an election campaign at Jegurupadu village on Friday

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Rajamahendravaram: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted an extensive election campaign in Jegurupadu village of Kadiam mandal under the leadership of mandal party president Yadala Stalin.

YSRCP district president and constituency coordinator Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna attended the campaign as the chief guest. He toured various areas of the village and appealed to voters to cast their votes for the party’s candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Venugopalakrishna urged voters to support ZPTC candidate Kothapalli Naga Shivaji and MPTC candidates Varasala Purnalatha and Garagaparthi Revathi Sindhu by voting for the party’s fan symbol and ensuring their victory with a huge majority.

Party leaders and activists Akula Sudhakar, Nagireddy Mohan, Shutter Basha, Hameed Basha, Ibrahim Basha, Kolli Nani, Saka Kiran and Balla Annavaram, among others, participated in the campaign.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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YSRCPJegurupaduLocal ElectionsFan SymbolRajamahendravaram
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