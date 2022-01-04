2.1 lakh children to be vaccinated in Chittoor

Tirupati: Covid vaccination for 15-18-year age group was formally launched by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at MR Palli ward secretariat on Monday.

The minister appealed to all the parents to vaccinate their children without fail. Deputy Mayor K Narayana Swamy took part in the programme at Sri Rangarajapuram ZP High school.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated the vaccination programme at MGM High School in Bairagipatteda of the city and said that vaccination only can control the spread of virus. During the special drive to be held for four days from January 3-6, jabs will be given to children at educational institutions, ward secretariats and urban health centres. The parents are advised to make use of it and get their children vaccinated.

District Medical and Health officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari said Covaxin doses will be given to all children in the age group of 15-18 during the special drive. The district has set a target of vaccinating 2.10 lakh children. Even secretariat wise dropouts will be identified for vaccination.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner PS Girisha, Deputy mayor Mudra Narayana, local Corporator Shalini, DTT Dr Lokavardhan, In-charge DIO Dr Srinivasa Rao, DEMO Babu Nehru Reddy and others took part in the programme.