27,894 candidates to attend Group-II exams in Tirupati district

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the officials to conduct APPSC Group-II examinations scheduled on February 25 without any mistakes. He reviewed the arrangements for the examination at the Collectorate here on Friday with route officers, liaison officers and superintendents. He said the examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm at 61 centres in Tirupati, Chandragiri, Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Puttur, Kota and Gudur mandal headquarters.

A total of 27,894 candidates have registered to take the examination in the district. For this purpose, 31 district officers have been appointed as route officers, 61 Tahsildars and MPDOs will act as liaison officers and there will be 61 superintendents at the centres. Candidates must reach their centres by 9.30 am and they should bring hall ticket and any identity card along with them. They will be sent out of the centres only after the examination is completed.

No electronic gadgets including mobile phones will be allowed inside the centres and they should be kept in safe custody at every centre. The Collector said that there should be one ANM at every centre with ORS packets and medical kits. Electricity department should ensure no power disruptions during the time of examination.

DRO Penchala Kishore and examinations wing additional secretary Venkata Lakshmi were also present.