4,500 police force deployed for polling: SP Patel

Tirupati: As many as 4,500 police force, including Central force, has been deployed in Tirupati for the smooth conduct of polling, scheduled on Monday.

In a statement here on Sunday, SP Krishnakanth Patel said necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the election with tight security in the district. Central forces and police personnel from other States have arrived in the district for security and problematic polling stations have already been identified and they will be monitored by micro-observers and webcasting, he added. The SP said restrictions at polling centres will be strictly implemented and no one other than voters should come within 100 meters from polling station and Section 144 will be imposed till polling is completed. He further said that additional security has been arranged at check posts and vehicle checks are being conducted to prevent flow of liquor and money.

On the arrangements, SP Patel said 286 route mobile parties were also involved for the polling. Criminal action will be taken on those, who violate the model code of conduct, he warned. In case of any issues in the district on the day of polling, he requested to send the information immediately to dial-100 or the District Police WhatsApp number 9099999977.