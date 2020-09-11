A mother commits suicide along with two children
Highlights
Pushed the children into a water pond and herself jumped into the same pond
Tirupati: By the family disputes A mother Gauthamy and her two children lost their lives at YerravariPalem village of Chittoor District, on Friday. According to received information, with depression in life Gauthamy killed her two children by pushing them into a water pond.
Later she committed suicide by jumping into the same water pond. In the incident, police identified the deceased children as Dharani (4), Thoneswar (3). Yerravaripalem Police registered a case on forced deaths.
