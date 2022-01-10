Andhra Pradesh: Devotees flock to ticket counters for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens

TTD to release Sarva Darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirumala at 9 am today. Counters have been set up at Ramachandrapushkarini, Muthyalareddy Palle, Satyanarayanapuram Zilla Parishad Schools, Byragi Patteda Ramanaidu School and Municipal Office in Tirupati for booking of tickets for locals belonging to Tirupati. It is learned that 50,000 Sarvadarshan tickets are being issued at the rate of 5,000 tickets per day from January 13 to January 22,

Devotees lined up in large numbers near the five centers set up in Tirupati for Sarva Darshan tickets. Devotees are waiting in huge queues.

Due to the large influx of devotees, the Tirupati Urban District SP visited the ticket counters and inspected the security. Police officers and staff were instructed to take measures to prevent clashes. The public who come to the counters for darshan tickets is asked to follow the covid rules, to wear masks and bring a sanitizer with them if possible.

On the other hand, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held on January 11 to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi on January 13 at the Srivari Temple. TTD has announced the cancellation of break darshans at the Srivari Temple on the 11th during the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam. It clarified that letters of recommendation will not be accepted on the 10th and asked the devotees to cooperate.