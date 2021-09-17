Andhra Pradesh: TTD decides to hold Srivari Brahmotsavam in solitude this year

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday gave clarity on the conduct of Srivari Brahmotsavalu this year. The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that the decision has been taken to hold Swami's Brahmotsavam in ekantham (solitude) this year as well in the wake of Coronavirus.



Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the state government had taken this decision in the wake of the Centre once again issuing guidelines amid coronavirus third wave warnings.

He said the issuance of online tokens was delayed due to some technical issues. YV Subba Reddy said that steps will be taken to resolve the issue within a week so that devotees can have darshan at Tirumala.