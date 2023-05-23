Andhra Pradesh: TTD gears up to intensify security at Tirumala, to hold meeting

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has a special focus on the security of Tirumala. TTD has decided to strengthen security in the wake of recent incidents and gearing up to adopt special measures. In this order, a meeting will be held with TTD officials, police, central IB and intelligence officials at Annamayya Bhavan.



In this meeting, security officers and police will make power point presentation separately on the security arrangements of TTD.



TTD has sought suggestions from security officials to improve security in Tirumala. In this context, they will inspect the security in Tirumala and submit the report to TTD within 15 days.