Andhra Pradesh: TTD Releases September Quota Of Rs 300 Special Darshan Tickets

'tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in'. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ( TTD ) officials said they have released the quota of darshan tickets for the next month i.e September. In this regard, TTD has released tickets at 09 am through the website It is known that the quota of Srivari darshan Service tickets will be released online in the last week of every month. Free darshan is offered to devotees who have tickets for Swami's Kalyanotsavam . TTD on Tuesday released the service tickets in view of the devotees flocking to the temple in large numbers. On the other hand, the number of people visiting Tirumala is steadily increasing. However, the authorities advised the devotees to abide by the covid Rules as well as to follow the TTD rules.