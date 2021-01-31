Andhra Pradesh: Venkata Appalanaidu takes charge as Tirupati Urban SP

In the wake of Andhra Pradesh Grama Panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has transferred several IAS and IPS officers. Of which Tirupati Urban SP also got transferred. In this backdrop, Venkata Appalanaidu has taken charge as the new SP of Tirupati Urban.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Appalanaidu said his performance would help increase public confidence in the law. Having worked as a trainee and Chittoor SP, he said that as he has an understanding of Tirupati, the operation will be easy. SP Venkata Appalanaidu said that conducting the elections impartially was an important part of his duties.

Meanwhile, the arrangements were being made for the first phase of Panchayat elections in the state and the nominations for the same will end today evening. The authorities have geared up and taking all measures to conduct the elections smoothly.

On the other hand, the war of words is continuing between State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh and the government of Andhra Pradesh over the clashes between various aspects.