Annual Brahmotsavams At Tirumala: CM presents Pattu Vastrams to Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday offered a pair of 'Silk Vastrams' to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva.

Following the age-old practice, the Chief Minister came in a procession to the accompaniment of traditional music, carrying the Vastrams on a golden plate from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Tirumala temple. Before the start of the procession, the temple priests tied 'Parivattam' to the CM, as a mark of temple honour.

Jagan, sporting 'Thirunamam' (Vaishnavite sacred symbol) on his forehead and wearing traditional white dhoti led the procession carrying the Vastrams while the traditional music and captivating decorations all along the processional route added spiritual ambience on the Holy Hills.

A big contingent of leaders of the ruling YSRCP, including elected representatives like ministers, MPs, MLAs from the district and also TTD officials led by its chairman YV Subba Reddy, accompanied the CM in the procession. The CM handed over the Pattu Vastrams to temple priests and later offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

After Darshan, temple priests rendered Aasirvachanam to the CM, while TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer DR KS Jawahar Reddy presented Theertha Prasadams, a memento and a coffee table book on Tirumala temple at a brief ceremony in the Ranganayakula Mandam amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

Jagan released the TTD new year (2022) diary and calendar after the Assirvachanam ceremony. Later, he participated in Garuda Seva held in Kalyanotsavam Mandapam in the shrine, as part of the Brahmotsavams on the fifth day of the fete, before returning to Padmavathi Rest House completing his 70-minute long temple visit.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram and also the reconstructed footpath at Alipiri. The Go Pradakshina Mandiram has been set up with a noble aim to spread the importance of Gomata.

The TTD has set up Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram at a cost of Rs 15 crore donated by a Chennai-based devotee AJ Sekhar Reddy to facilitate devotees perform Go Puja before proceeding to Tirumala.