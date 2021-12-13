AP NGOs to intensify stir if demands are not met

Tirupati: AP NGOs and AP JAC jointly called for employees' unity in fighting against the government for getting resolve their long-pending demands.

Addressing media persons at S S R Convention Hall here on Sunday, AP NGOs state president Bandi Srinivasa Rao along with state general secretary K Siva Reddy, who was here to attend a regional meeting on Sunday, said that the unity of all the employees was imperative till their 71 demands get solved by the government.

To pressurise the government, he said AP NGOs and AP JAC jointly planned to intensify their agitation and chalked out a future course including organising a protest rally on December 13 at all the important towns and cities in the state, dharnas at mandal-level on December 16, protest programme in the district-level on December 21 and a regional meeting on December 30.

He sought the cooperation of all the employees in the state to come forward with determination in getting solved their 71 demands including Pay Revision Commission (PRC) implementation, rollback of Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS), regularisation of contract employees and job security for outsourcing employees.

Hailing the combined efforts of all the employees in the state who participated in the protest by wearing black ribbons for four days while attending their duties on December 7,8,9 and 10, he stressed on to maintain same undeterred unity among the employees till their problems get solved. AP NGOs organising secretary Venkateswar Reddy, APJAC Amaravati Chairman Amarendra Babu, leaders Raghavulu, Muthyala Reddy, Ashok Reddy, district secretary Raghu, Tirupati APNGOs president Suresh, secretary Varaprasad and others were present.