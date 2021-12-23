AP’s 2nd Omicron case surfaces in Tirupati 

Tirupati: The pilgrim city has reported the first case of Omicron on Wednesday taking the number of Omicron cases in the State to two. Both the cases are stable.

According to the Director Health, a 39-year-old foreign traveller came from Kenya to Chennai airport on December 10 and then reached Tirupati by car. She was tested on reaching Tirupati and declared RT-PCR positive for Covid on December 12. Her sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on Wednesday. Following this, RT-PCR test was conducted on six of her family members. They tested negative. The woman is healthy and is in institutional quarantine under the close observation of the Health department.

The Director of Health said so far, a total of 45 foreign travellers and nine contacts were found Covid-19 RT-PCR positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. He said while there was no reason for any kind of panic, the public should strictly follow the health protocols to prevent it from turning into another pandemic since Omicron is known to spread fast.

He emphasised on compulsory and proper use of masks covering nose and mouth and asked people to maintain social distance and wash hands regularly.

However, with the increased social activity, people including the leaders and officials have been ignoring the four cornerstones of Covid-19 control like using masks and maintaining social distancing. Many official programmes and protests have been held without bothering about the spread of Covid-19.

Though several commercial establishments placed boards outside stating 'No mask – no entry', the staff inside are not wearing masks and even if they put on the masks, they are left hanging around their necks.

Hand sanitisation was also not seen at many places. Large crowds are seen in markets with people having no fear for Covid. Doctors feel that the government should issue fresh guidelines and the police should take tough measures to implement the guidelines.