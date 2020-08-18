Bangarupalyam police seized Karnataka liquor in large scale three persons arrested

Tirupati, August 18: Bangarupalyam police have arrested three persons in a Karnataka liqour smuggling case. First police arrested a person K Malliaiah of Ongole town and seized Rs 80,000 worth Karnataka non duty paid liquor bottles (607) when he was carrying these liquor bottles in a car .

According to information, while police were conducting a check on Tuesday morning around 11.30 pm on Bengalru highway at Paleru flyover bridge on suspicious they stopped Malliaish car and checked it. During the search police noticed Karnatak liquor in large scale and nabbed the accused immediately.

In the search police seized Rs 1.2 lakh worth banned tobacco products too. On the received information as part of the case investigation police arrested Naveen Kumar of Karnataka, Chandrababu Naidu of Shanthi Puram Mandal, Chittoor District who were linked with this case. Main accused V Prasad of Ongole town yet to be arrested by police.