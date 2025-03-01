Budget mere jugglery of words & numbers: Congress

Tirupati: The State Budget presented in the Assembly has disappointed all sections as it failed to deal with the problems the people are facing.

Congress leader Gowdapera Chittibabu termed the Budget as a mere jugglery of words and numbers and in reality it helps to mitigate peoples sufferings. He criticised that the budget lacked vision and against the aspirations of the people. It provided Rs 6,300 crore to Annadatha Sukheebhava scheme against the required Rs 11,000 crore for the 54 lakh farmer beneficiaries. He further said that only Rs 300 crore were allocated for price stabilisation, which will not help farmers suffering with no remurative price for their produce. Similarly allocations to various welfare schemes including Thalliki Vandanam, Maha Shakti were not sufficient while the free travel and unemployment stipend were also not taken up in the Budget, he said.

CPI district secretary P Murali criticised AP Budget, adding that the Budget meted out to raw deal to the common people. Though the Budget estimation was very high with Rs 3.22 lakh crores, it failed to support farmers, youth, and women and also rural people, he said.